From City of Idaho Falls news release:
At 10:45 a.m. on December 19, the Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to the Snake River at the Gem Lake Marina, 2761 W. 49th South for a report of a male who had fallen in the icy water.
Reportedly, the man and his wife were walking near the river when their dog fell in the water. The male went in to save the dog. The dog was able to make it out of the water safely, but the male was unable to pull himself out. The reporting person told dispatch that the male was sinking in the river but that his head was above the water.
Two ambulances, one engine, the ladder truck and a battalion chief responded from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. Several deputies from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office also responded.
When IFFD ambulance personnel arrived, they tossed a rope to the victim who was holding onto the ice approximately 30 feet from the shore. A firefighter who was on the ladder truck was in his water rescue suit and ready to go when he arrived. He quickly jumped into the icy water, wrapped a rope under the victim’s arm and assisted the man to the shore where additional personnel helped him into the ambulance. The 56-year-old male was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in stable condition.
