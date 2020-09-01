From Bonneville County news release:
At approximately 12:40pm Tuesday, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence near 45th E. and Sunnyside Rd. where a man was reported as being armed and suicidal. As Deputies arrived, family members exited the residence and advised an adult male was inside and armed with a handgun.
A perimeter was set and Deputies notified nearby residences, businesses and a school of the situation. During this time, the Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and negotiators were activated and responded to the scene. Negotiators were able to contact the male and talk with him for approximately four hours before he agreed to exit the house unarmed. The man was secured and is in the process of a mental health evaluation and being assisted to the appropriate services.
Deputies are in the process of opening roads and access to the area of the incident. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank nearby residents and businesses who were displaced during this situation for their patience and cooperation during a potentially life threatening situation.
