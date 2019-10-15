Man sentenced in child sexual assault case

It was an emotional day at the Bannock County Courthouse as Christopher Ostergar showed up for his sentencing in regards to the sexual assault of two minors.
In February, Ostergar was charged with lewd conduct with child under 16 and child sexual abuse by causing or having sexual contact with a minor under 16; both children are related to Ostergar.
In June, Ostergar plead guilty to the lewd conduct charge and the other charge was dismissed.
Tuesday, he was sentenced for his crimes.
During the sentencing Judge Rick Carnaroli told the defendant, "You're the person who is supposed to protect them from monsters."
After an emotional statement from the victims' mother, Judge Carnaroli sentenced Ostergar to 20 fixed years in prison followed by 20 years indeterminate. Ostergar will also have to register as a sex offender and has a 40 year no contact order for the victims.
For the prosecution, the sentence was just.
Bannock County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ashley LaVallee says, "I think his sentence sends a message to people in the community that if you're going to commit sexual acts against children, that he will look at putting you in prison for a significant period of time to ensure the protection of those children. Not only his victims, but other children in the community."
Before handing out the sentence, Judge Carnaroli said, "A lesser sentence would give the idea that this is okay or not too bad."
