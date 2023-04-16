A man who robbed a woman outside of Mackenzie River Pizza last night is dead after a self-inflicted gunshot.
The incident started at 10:30 p-m outside of the restaurant in Pocatello when a man wearing a mask robbed a woman at gunpoint, taking her purse, wallet, and cell phone and then fled on foot.
Police searched the area and found the man in front of Costa Vida restaurant.
He then ran to the Denny’s parking lot where he was surrounded by police who told him to surrender.
The man then shot himself and was declared dead at the scene.
Detectives are now investigating the incident.
