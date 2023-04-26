Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a possible no contact order violation on the 400 block of Chickadee in Chubbuck Wednesday.
Upon arrival, officers received information that 31-year-old Coleton Murphy and female were in the residence and were not responding to attempts to contact them. It was also reported that Murphy may have a handgun.
During the incident, officers were able to observe both parties in the home and no one appeared to be injured and there was no ongoing verbal or physical disturbance. Around 5:00 p.m., the female exited the home unharmed and said the male was still in the home. Around 5:20 p.m., Murphy exited the home and was taken into custody for a No Contact Order Violation and more charges may be pending.
During the incident, Pocatello/Chubbuck School District #25 was notified and diverted buses from the neighborhood.
An investigation is ongoing.
