The following is a news release from the Chubbuck Police Department:
On Sept 30th at 9:50AM we received the report of a robbery in progress at the Wells Fargo Bank at 4195 Yellowstone Ave in Chubbuck. During the robbery the suspect implied that he had a firearm however one was not displayed. Shortly after the robbery the suspect left the area on foot.
Officers with the Chubbuck Police Department along with the Pocatello Police and Bannock County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area and located the suspect quickly. The lone suspect, Daniel Best, was taken into custody at 9:55AM. Best is a 59 year of male who resides in Chubbuck.
This case is still in the very early stages of our investigation and we are unable to release any further information at this time.
We appreciate the cooperation between multiple law enforcement agencies in our area that provided quick assistance, and brought the suspect into custody without any further incidents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.