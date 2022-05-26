A man was hospitalized after he lost control of his motorcycle on Wednesday night.
East Idaho News reports that just before 8:30 Wednesday night, he lost control and crashed at the underpass where 'G' Street and Yellowstone connect.
Officials say no other vehicles were involved.
The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.
The man was in his 30's and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
