I15 SOUTHBOUND LANE CLOSURE; VEHICLE FIRE -- At 7:42 p.m. tonight we responded to a vehicle fire on I15, mile post 120, southbound, near the Idaho Falls Regional Airport. It was reported that one vehicle flipped and started on fire. Our Airport Firefighting truck (ARFF) and crew responded quickly and began extinguishing the fire from inside the airport perimeter. In addition, two ambulances, two engines, a ladder truck and battalion chief responded.
We transported one adult male to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in critical condition. There were no other passengers in the vehicle and no other vehicles involved in the accident.
