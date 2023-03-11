A man took his own life after driving away from a traffic stop and a standoff that lasted eight hours.
The incident started Friday evening in Teton County when police attempted to make a traffic stop on a driver who had a felony arrest warrant. The driver fled into Fremont County where police used spike strips to stop the vehicle. The driver, who had a gun, fired one shot.
SWAT teams from Fremont County, Bonneville County, Idaho State Police, Ashton Police responded to the scene on Highway 32 just south of Ashton. After several rounds of negotiations, the man took his own life around 3:28 Saturday morning.
His identity is being withheld until his family can be notified.
