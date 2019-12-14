Information provided by Idaho Falls Police Department
On November 25th, sometime before 8:00 p.m. a 29-year-old man with special needs was crossing the street near the intersection of Gallup and Westerguard when he was struck by a vehicle. The vehicle was traveling northbound on Westerguard, then turned west onto Gallup. It proceeded a short distance down the road where the man was struck by the vehicle. The vehicle appears to have continued west on Gallup a short distance before making a u-turn and coming back on Gallup, past the man, and then onto Westerguard the same direction it came from.
The man was able to walk home and reported that he thought he had been hit by the mirror of a pickup truck. He was later taken to the emergency room to assess his injuries which were not life threatening but were not insignificant.
The vehicle appears to be a mid-to-dark colored four door sedan with light/silver colored rims. It likely sustained damage to the right side of the front bumper. It is possible that someone may remember a friend or family member coming home with unexplained damage to their vehicle, or a body shop in the area may have worked on a car with this type of damage recently.
Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to please call (208)529-1200. Information may also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at IFCrime.org.
