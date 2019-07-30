U.S. Marshals are looking for a man wanted for multiple violent crimes.
Samiir “Sam” Afraid of Bear is wanted for failure to appear on burglary, robbery, and aggravated battery charges out of Bingham County. He is believed to still be in the Bingham County and Bannock County area.
Afraid of Bear is described as 5 foot, 5 inches tall, 165 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. He has a small ‘X’ by his right eye and has tattoos on both forearms.
He has violent tendencies and may by armed with a gun or other weapon. If you see Afraid of Bear, do not approach him. Call the U.S. Marshal Service at 208-317-2904 or your local law enforcement agency.
