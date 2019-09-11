Man Who Escaped Police Custody Appears in Court

In August, a local man escaped police custody and was later apprehended by a S.W.A.T. team in Chubbuck. Today, he appeared in court.
Samiir Afraid of Bear was arrested on several outstanding warrants in multiple counties on August 15, 2019. He escaped by breaking out the window of a cop car. Law enforcement found Afraid of Bear later that day and arrested him after a short standoff in Chubbuck.
He appeared in court this morning for two cases. One involved felony burglary and the other case involved felony injury to jail property (the police vehicle he escaped from) and escape.
Afraid of Bear waived his rights to a preliminary hearing and will be bound over to district court on both cases. His next court date has not yet been set.
He's still being held on a $75,000 dollar bond for the burglary charge and a $100,000 dollar bond for the other charges.
