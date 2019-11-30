Police closed off North 10th Avenue in Pocatello Saturday night after a man said that he had an explosive device.
Pocatello Police and Bannock County Sheriff Deputies closed off North 10th Avenue between East Sublette Street and East Hayden Street and evacuated people from two homes.
Police negotiated with the man for about 30 minutes and when he refused to obey police commands, he was shot with a less lethal bean bag round.
He was taken into custody.
The Idaho Falls Bomb Squad was called to destroy the device.
