For one man with local ties and his wife, it wasn’t smooth sailing.
Kent Frasure who grew up in Pocatello, and his wife Rebecca boarded the Diamond Cruise Ship in Yokohama, Japan back on February 4th.
Kent says about 12 days into the voyage is when the tide turned.
Kent and Rebecca were tested along with other passengers for the Corona-virus aboard the luxury liner.
Rebecca had mild symptoms but still tested positive for the virus.
She was removed from the ship and taken to a hospital just north of Tokyo where she spent the next 28 days.
Kent was tested three times for the virus and all three tests came back negative, but he still was quarantined on the ship for the next 17 days.
“You would get a knock on the door, a couple of times throughout the day to get your food and they would just pass it through the door. I ended up hording food towards the middle and the end because there were items that I didn’t like to eat that they would give you,” says Kent Frasure, Portland, Oregon.
Kent says about 5,000 people were on that Diamond Princess Cruise Ship and about 7 to 800 people tested positive for the virus on the ship.
Kent also added that 13 people ended up dying from the virus that were passengers on that ship.
On Wednesday, KPVI talks to Rebecca Frasure about her experience with the Corona-virus and spending 28 days in the hospital.
