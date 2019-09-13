From City of Pocatello news release:
The incumbent candidate for Pocatello City Council Seat #2 has withdrawn from the race.
Friday, Pocatello City Clerk Ruth Newsom announced that Beenish “Beena” Mannan has bowed out of the City’s November General Election. Mannan submitted her withdrawal of declaration of candidacy Thursday afternoon.
Mannan’s decision leaves three candidates vying for City Council Seat #2. Those candidates are Lance Kolbet, Claudia Ortega, and Colton T. Peterson. For a full list of candidates running for Pocatello City Council, visit bit.ly/2019PocatelloElection.
Early voting begins October 14 and Election Day is November 5. For more information on early voting, visit https://bannockcounty.us/elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.