“Coons” is missing.
In 2018, we introduced you to George and his pet raccoon "Coons" with our 'Idaho Gems' segment.
You may have seen George and "Coons" around Pocatello as the raccoon was always by his side or on his head.
George is currently working in Oklahoma City as a lineman, helping to repair power lines that have snapped due to an ice storm and had "Coons" with him.
Around the 8th, the 53-pound, 5-year-old raccoon ran off and is now missing. People in the area formed a search party and have been spending their evenings looking for the pet.
We will let you know if "Coons" turns up.
