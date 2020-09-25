Marshall Library Statue Toppled Over on Sunday

Passing Marshall Public Library you might think everything so far looks alright. But, there is one big difference the statue that we've all come to love is now gone.
On Sunday afternoon, the Pocatello Police Department received a call that a man had toppled over the statue.
Lieutenant John Walker, an Officer with the police department, describes what happened.
"The library surveillance video shows a blond male wearing no shirt, black basketball type shorts walking up to the statue, looking at it briefly and then grabbing hold of it by its arm and toppling it to the ground."
The suspect has been apprehended according to Lt. Walker.
"We know who he is and we're just completing investigation at this point."
Charges will be filed against the individual for toppling the statue.
KPVI, had a chance to speak with library regarding the incident.
When asked if the statue would be put back up.
Eric Seuss, Director of the Marshall Public Library, had this to say.
"We're really hoping to bring it back, cause as I said that it is an iconic piece of art in this city and very much enjoyed by a lot of people. So, we hope that strongly to be able to bring it back."
Repairs to the toppled statue would cost nearly $3,000 dollars.
The library has also reached out to the original artist, Doug Warnock a professor at Idaho State University, to help repair the statue.
