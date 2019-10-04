Information Provided by Marshall Public Library
The Marshall Public Library is inviting you to pick up an ebook along with thousands or possibly millions of other people across the nation.
From October 7 through 21, the Marshall Public Library, through a partnership between the American Library Association (ALA) and the Overdrive app, will offer an unlimited number of e-copies of After the Flood by Kassandra Montag to residents through the Overdrive and Libby apps. The ALA describes After the Flood as “an action-packed odyssey that is perfect for book clubs.”
“You don’t want to miss this fun opportunity to read this book along with your friends, family, and fellow citizens,” said Leslie Leukhardt, Library Assistant with the Marshall Public Library. “You can join in the conversation online using #LTBookPick.”
To use the Libby or Overdrive app, you must have a valid Marshall Public Library card.
For more information on the other programs and services offered by the Marshall Public Library, visit marshallpl.org or like the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/marshallpl.
The Marshall Public Library is accessible to persons with disabilities. Program access accommodations may be provided with three (3) days’ advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.us; 208.234.6248; or 5815 South 5th Avenue, Pocatello, ID.
