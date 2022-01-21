The Marshall Public Library is changing its hours of operation for the week of January 24, 2022.
Due to a temporary staffing shortage, the Library’s hours Monday through Saturday next week will be 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Library officials hope to restore regular hours the following week.
For more information about Library programs and hours, call 208-232-1263 or visit marshallpl.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.