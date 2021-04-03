A new business held its grand opening in Pocatello and its owner says Southeast Idaho was the perfect place to be.
Marvin Gholston, owner of Marvin's Room, said the urban clothing store was his choice of business because there isn't an option like this available to the community, until now.
Marvin's Room is located at 840 E. Alameda Rd in Pocatello.
Gholston has been an Idaho resident since 2007, but before that he lived in Germany since the age of seven because his father served in the military.
The business owner said when he saw that first business rush it gave him the sense he made the right decision.
"The first rush, it was nice," said Gholston. "It was nice to see. You never know when you're having a grand opening what it's going to look like, so seeing the first rush and everybody lined up and ready to come into the store, it was an amazing feeling. Let me know that I'm actually doing something."
