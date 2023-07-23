The band Al1ce will be performing this week at the First National Bar in Pocatello Tuesday night.
Recently, I had the opportunity to talk with the band ahead of them launching their western U.S. tour.
Matt: “Al1ce band out of California. We're going to start with Sasha. Sasha, tell me a little bit about the band. For those who are unfamiliar, maybe never heard Al1ce before. What kind of music does Al1ce present?”
Sasha, “It's kind of like dreamy, synthy, rock, electronic. It's really dancy. There's a lot of jumping involved. And so, but it's also very almost orchestral. Everybody plays many and well, almost everybody plays many instruments. And it's a really it's a I don't know, it's super fun.”
Matt, “Obviously, there's a little bit of a, I'm guessing a Alice in Wonderland to the start of the band. Maybe Scott, you can speak to, like, how the band formed and took your influences from and came up with the name Al1ce."
Scott, “We actually started the band after touring for a year with another band It was me, Tash and Gordon. We were just jamming on some songs that we had in the back of our heads and took up some time. But we are, we actually went on a trip to Joshua Tree, which we got together, did a big camping trip and just sort of dreamed up the idea for the idea of Al1ce. We wanted something that was literally like Through The Looking Glass that was like a sort of like, you know, sort of fantasy based in the sense of like we wanted something that was like, that takes people on a journey. So, Al1ce like, the whole concept, the mythology of Alice in Wonderland, the name Al1ce definitely resonated a lot with what we were thinking about. And one day it was just like, so random it just popped into our heads, and we're like, ‘This is Al1ce’ and that was it from there.”
Matt: “Carl, let me ask you, what were some of your musical influences growing up?”
Carl: “Growing up? Oh, my goodness. Let's. How far back do we go?”
Matt “All the way to the beginning.”
Carl: “The very beginning. OK, so some of the very early stuff that I remember listening to was a lot of old blues music, like Stevie Ray Vaughan or Sunhouse or Muddy Waters. And that's what really started the, I guess, the pathway because then we moved into stuff like The Rolling Stones, and luckily I had two very good parents who were very musically eclectic, if that's the right word. I'm not sure if it is it. So my dad being Hispanic, my mother being from around here and everything like that, it was just like everything in between.”
Matt: “Sasha, if people would like to find you on the interwebs, where can they do that?”
Sasha, “IlikeAlice.com. So that is that is the easiest place. But we're also on all the socials, on the Facebooks, and the TikTok and the Instagram and the Twitch. So, we're there as well.”
Matt: “And the Threads?”
Sasha: “And do we have the Threads? Yeah, and alicemusicofficial. Very cool. Alicemusicofficial.”
Matt: “All right. So once again the 25th Tuesday at the first National Bar we will be out there. I would like to see everybody come on out and listen to some great music. For Al1ce for all you guys. Hey, thank you so much for making the time for me. You're going to go out on a tour and you're just going to, you're just going to crush it.”
Tash: “Thank you Matt. So excited.”
Once again, Al1ce plays a free concert at the First National Bar Tuesday, doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the music starts at 8:30.
