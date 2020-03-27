Mayor Blad Facebook Live on Stay-At-Home Order

Friday afternoon Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad held a Facebook live conference on the current stay at home order.
Governor Brad Little placed the order earlier this week, so Mayor Blad wanted to help clarify what it meant.
Mayor Blad explained that while travel is still allowed it should be kept to essential travel only and Pocatello police will not be enforcing the order.
The order, while voluntary, can come with a misdemeanor charge.
Mayor Blad had this to say about later enforcement, "however if non-compliance continues public health will work with Pocatello police to address the situation".
To see the order you can visit the following link: https://www.pocatello.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1198
