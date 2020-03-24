Mayor Blad Holds Facebook Live

Tuesday morning Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad held a Facebook live address speaking about the events currently going on.
Mayor Blad highlighted key safety tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
One key point Mayor Blad spoke about was that social distancing wasn't just for your own safety but also ensuring the safety of those in high risk groups.
To find the entire video click on the following link: https://www.facebook.com/cityofpocatello/videos/225845528785203/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.