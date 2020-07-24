Mayor Blad Issues Proclamation Encouraging Pocatello Residents to Wear Masks

Friday morning Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad issued a proclamation encouraging Pocatello residents to wear a mask.
The proclamation strongly encourages Pocatello residents to wear masks when out in public.
Mayor Blad continues to be in support of Southeastern Idaho Public Health and their stance on wearing mask when inside of a public area or when social distancing is not possible outdoors.
The mayor also noted that starting July 27th, the city of Pocatello will require residents to wear masks when entering city buildings, facilities, and public transit.
Mayor Blad asks the public to not take out frustrations on city employees.
"City staff and city employees have not had an opportunity to weigh in on this. It is not their fault that I am implementing and that I made this proclamation and I'm asking people to do and wear face masks. This is one hundred percent my decision, 100 percent falls on me. So if you want to call and you want to yell at somebody, do not please do not yell at or take it out on our staff of the city of Pocatello. They will take your name, I will be happy to call you back. I will respond to your emails, but please do not take this out on the city staff."
The city council will hold another meeting August 6th to review the mask mandate.
