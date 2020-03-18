The following is a statement from Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper.
“The City of Idaho Falls family lost a treasured member of our family this week. Bobbi was a beautiful person who truly cared for her others. She was constantly working to give back to the community and to make our world a better place. She was genuinely good person with a heart of gold. We are all devastated by her loss and send our deepest condolences to her family and friends,” said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper. “We hope that people in the Pocatello area will give their fullest cooperation to law enforcement to help them find those responsible for this senseless tragedy and bring closure to her friends and family.”
