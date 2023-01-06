Friday at the Pocatello Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce luncheon in Fort Hall, the mayors of the two cities gave an update on what has been happening in their communities over the past year.
Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England took the podium first to talk about that they didn’t have to go far to find a new city attorney.
Chubbuck City Council member Ryan Lewis was hired and then Norman Reece Junior was sworn in on the council to replace Lewis.
Chubbuck will also be getting a new ladder truck for the fire department.
This truck is currently being built and is about two years away from delivery.
Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad then took the podium and talked about this year’s activities with four new city council members, the master plan for the airport, construction completing at the Morton Buildings complex, and three new wildland fire trucks.
Another point Mayor Blad made was the community partnerships with area businesses and the announcement that as part of their Healthy City USA initiative, Portneuf Health Trust will fund $1.2 million to renovate and remodel the Pocatello Community Center.
Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad said, “But what the idea now is, we're going to take and enclose the back side of the rec center for a weight room. Then we can have a weight room and different dance studios and the gymnasium can be used as the gym and everything can be used for its purpose. Supposed to happen to schedule everything around everything else. And so it's really exciting to see what portion of health trust is done there. They're committed to our community. They're found a need and an opportunity to serve and to follow their charter, which was which is health and physical health is what they're looking at right now. And it's exciting to have them a part of our community doing just that.”
As far as a timetable is concerned, renovations would begin this year with a completion date to be determined.
