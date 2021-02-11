Last week, the Pocatello City Council accepted a generous donation that will allow the police department to get a new K9 officer.
This comes after Pocatello Police Department sadly lost Bart the K9 officer in November.
The dog was a part of the department for five and a half years. He was trained as a narcotics and apprehension dog and in 2018 Bart was even rated third best patrol dog in the Gem State.
When the Meador family, of Phil Meador Auto Group, heard about Bart's passing, they decided to donate $10,000 to the city to help purchase a new K9 unit for the police department.
"We've always supported the police department," says Jason Meador. "We've always done things -- especially for animals with the animal shelter -- basically anything that has to do with stuff like that. Just giving back to the city is something we thought would be a good thing and wanted to do."
The Meador family hopes the new K9 officer will be as much of an asset to the police department as Bart proved to be for the last half decade.
