Meals on Wheels Cut in Ammon

These seniors are playing bridge after lunch at the Idaho Falls Senior Citizen Community Center on Tuesday afternoon. But it's the seniors that are stuck in their Ammon homes that the center is worried about.
Funding from Ammon for the Meals on Wheels program has not increased in 4 years.
Valisa Say, Executive Director at the IFSCCC, told KPVI about the situation. "So we had asked for more from Ammon to continue delivering to Ammon and unfortunately they were able to keep it at the same and not give us an increase at this time."
Donations have dropped from $95,000 in 2009 to $54,000 in 2019, plus a lack of donor contributions and rising operation costs have stifled the program.
Say, told us that the center was in the negative due to this lack of funding. "We've been losing money every year, every year we lose money and this year more than ever before."
The Meals on Wheels program will still continue through the month of November but December is starting to look more and more bleak for the residents of Ammon that depend on this program.
KPVI was able to speak with one Ammon resident who will be affected by this. We asked her how she feels knowing she'll lose the meals in almost 2 weeks.
Judith Lanier, an Ammon recipient, responded "well it really would be devastating, we count on that to eat."
With the 2 meals that the Lanier household receives both Judith and her husband Gene, find them extremely important.
Lanier, told us how she would make the meals last longer for her family. "We actually usually add a can of vegetables to that later on so that we can use it for a dinner."
And given they live on a fixed income these meals are incredibly important to not only their well being but independence as adults in the community.
If you would like to make a donation to the IFSCCC you can visit their website at: https://www.ifsccc.org/.
