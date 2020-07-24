On Friday, July 17, the prosecution in the cases of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell filed to have cameras removed from the courtroom for the preliminary hearings in August even though Judge Faren Eddins has ruled that there will be cameras in his court.
The Motion to Reconsider was filed by Special Prosecutor Rob Wood citing that by airing or streaming a preliminary hearing would make it more difficult to pick an un-biased jury in Fremont County.
Friday afternoon, KPVI joined with East Idaho News, Adams Publishing, Local News 8, KSL, the Idaho Statesman, CourtTV, and NBC News in objecting to the state's motion to reconsider.
KPVI, along with the other media entities mentioned in the objection, believe that a criminal defendant's right to a fair judicial process is of great importance and that open and transparent proceedings facilitate this right.
Judge Eddins will hear arguments on Monday, July 27 and will issue a ruling after that.
(0) comments
