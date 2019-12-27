The State of Idaho will be launching Medicaid Expansion the first of the year.
According to Medicaid’s website, there are 51,710 enrollments of 91,000 estimated eligible to enroll.
Those currently covered under Medicaid will not see a change in their benefits when Medicaid Expansion is launched January 1st.
If your taxable income is below 138 percent of the federal poverty level and you meet all other eligibility criteria, you will be transitioned to Medicaid beginning the first of the year and your tax credit will end, otherwise your tax credit will remain unaffected.
“Now those people that go on Medicaid, they’re going to really have to watch what they’re doing. So some doctors, they may not have access to, so they may have to pay out of pocket, but doctor network and hospital network is going to continually be something that everybody needs to be paying a lot more closer attention to,” says Lance Kolbet, Registered Health Underwriter, University Financial Group.
For more information on Medicaid Expansion you can go to their website at https://medicaidexpansion.idaho.gov/
