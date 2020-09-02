"I get recruitment emails on a daily basis begging for my students to come all across the country," says Director of the Medical Laboratory Science program Dr. Rachel Hulse.
Rachel Hulse says her students are always in high demand.
This isn't the first time her students have been able to find jobs out of college, but because of the pandemic, the demand is higher than usual.
"There is a huge need for us in fact we were having 100 percent job placement before the pandemic and that has only be exacerbated because of the need for increased testing due to COVID-19," said Hulse.
Students like Fredrick Kuffour, who is also studying as an international student from Ghana, understands why the program is able to set its students on the path to their first job medical field.
"Here you get to see it physically and have access and learn about it so yeah it's pretty good," said Kuffour.
According to Hulse, nearly 80 percent of all medical decisions are made based on information being tested by lab scientists.
As a result medical laboratory science helps determine whether a person could have COVID or the common cold for example.
"We don't know if it's flu we don't know if it's COVID we don't know if it's another viral cold until we've run those lab tests to confirm that and get the right kind of treatment going."
To Hulse, it's a very rewarding experience to see her students rising to the occasion.
"They're helping patients, they're helping people and they're a critical part of the health care team and it's just so rewarding to be a part of that" Hulse said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.