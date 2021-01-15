The pandemic has changed nearly every aspect of life, including celebrations. However, this week, the community rallied around a local woman who didn't let COVID get in the way of enjoying her 100th birthday.
Car horns, kazoos and special hugs (through a plastic divider) commemorated Darlene Schiers' 100th birthday Thursday afternoon. "She is the most caring, loving person -- I think -- on the face of the earth." That's how Donna Adams describes her 100-year-old mother.
All five of Schiers' children (including Adams who lives in St. George, Utah) made the trip to Pocatello for her birthday celebration at Quail Ridge Assisted Living Community where Schiers resides. This year, her birthday looked a little different due to the pandemic.
"It's been kind of a challenging year for us, but it's been fun for us because we've been able to find other ways around things so we can still do stuff like this and make people like her feel special," explains Shellie Hoffman who is the director of dining services at Quail Ridge. She has been able to build a relationship with Schiers the last couple years. Like everyone else who knows the 100-year-old, Hoffman has only good things to say.
Since the pandemic began, Adams had only been able to see her mom twice and a birthday party didn't seem possible this year. Nonetheless, she says that never dampened Schiers' spirits: "She just always looks for the bright spots and looks forward to a bright future."
That positivity doesn't go unnoticed at Quail Ridge. "She's a pretty good ray of sunshine!" exclaims Hoffman.
When Quail Ridge got the green light to celebrate Schiers' birthday, the community made sure to make it as bright as possible.
Dozens of cars showed up for a personal parade to celebrate Pocatello's newest centenarian. Everyone at the parade who spoke to KPVI mentioned Schiers' desire to care for others. A desire, her children say, that's evident even when no one else is around. "Listening to my mom pray at night. She doesn't know that people can hear her," Adams adds. "She whispers, but that to me is just really special."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.