On Thursday, Melaleuca handed out their Loyalty and Long-Term Contribution Bonus and it was their largest bonus ever by more than a half-million dollars.
At their Idaho Falls Headquarters, Melaleuca celebrated 238 team members who reached their landmark work anniversaries. Each of those team members received a check ranging from $5,000 to $31,000. The program pays team members $5,000 for five years of service up to $35,000 for 35 years of service.
Now in its 37th year, Melaleuca employs 4,589 people around the world with 1,709 team members in the U.S.
