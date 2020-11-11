On Wednesday, wellness company Melaleuca distributed over $2.2 million in loyalty and longevity bonuses to their employees.
The program, which started in 2007, has given out over $30 million over the years. 124 employees from Idaho and 46 from Tennessee received their bonuses in an online ceremony. Employees receive $5,000 on their five year anniversary, $10,000 on their 10th, $15,000 on their 15th and so on. This year, eight employees each received a $30,000 check for working at Melaleuca for 30 years.
