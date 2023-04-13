Thursday was day nine of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial.
Religion was a huge focus as new witnesses took the stand.
KPVI is working in conjunction with East Idaho News to cover this trial daily.
Lt. Nathan Duncan, a police detective from Chandler, Arizona, testified in court about the day Alex Cox shot Charles Vallow in July 2019.
He explained how evidence at the crime scene and Alex's story of self-defense didn't exactly add up.
Duncan said he noticed there was no furniture in the living room, which was ood. He also said Charles had one gunshot wound on the left side of his abdomen. Duncan said there was very little blood and no blood splatter, which he had never seen before in a shooting death.
Alex told police he had shot Charles twice in the chest while he was standing. But Duncan said there was only one bullet hole. Alex also said he had performed CPR but Duncan said normally that would mean there'd be more blood because of the chest compressions yet there was very little.
Based on the entry and exit wounds on Charles, Charles would have been lying on the ground when the second shot was fired, which is how a bullet would have ended up by his left shoulder.
Law enforcement also found blood on the faucet.
In the days and weeks following Charles' death, Arizona law enforcement would look into a larger investigation after finding information from Charles' phone.
Also on Thursday, for the first time, we heard the recording of a religious blessing Chad gave Alex on Nov. 24, 2019.
In the blessing, Chad tells Alex he is to be a missionary and will "open the portals of time."
Chad says the blessing was given in the Church of the Firstborn.
Throughout the 15-minute blessing, Chad also calls Alex a "valiant warrior."
He says Alex was "exalted in the fourth creation." he could have gone on to exaltation but accepted the Savior's invitation to come to this mortal realm to condescend as God.
"You have already assisted us in ways that can never be repaid. You will continue to do so as you move forward in this life," Chad says during the blessing.
He continued in the blessing: “You will be known throughout the world for your good-heartedness and your ability to save souls throughout the world through portals. You will be able to gather the souls who come unto Christ. I see you as a messenger of the Lord. Your mission will be go among the people and testify as a prophet.”
Chad also tells Alex he will be able to "raise vibrations" and communicate with Mother Earth.
“You will know where to be before natural disasters happen. You will be on location to protect key leaders and to preserve them as you gather little children in your arms saving them from floodwaters.”
He called Alex his sister's "protector" and "defender."
Also on the stand Thursday was Lori's former best friend, Melanie Gibb.
She described meeting Lori in 2018 and Chad a year or so before that.
Melanie also describes meeting Tylee and says she seemed upset and frustrated with Lori most of the time, describing the mother-daughter relationship as "tense."
She also said as time went on, Lori wasn't as focused on the kids and was often distracted.
Melanie also describes the first time Chad and Lori met and said there was definitely an attraction. Lori had met a few of Chad's books before they met. She talked with Melanie after meeting Chad.
“She shared with me that he told her that they had been married in another time period. She did believe that. She had already had the belief system that this multiple lives, as they would call it, she already believed that before she physically met him,” Melanie testified.
Lori also told her she had been married to the Prophet Moroni.
Lori told Melanie about the 144,000 chosen people who will be on Earth for the Second Coming of Christ.
Melanie also talked about Lori and Chad's "light and dark" system. They believed anyone who was dark was working for Satan.
That would morph into terms like "zombies."
Lori believed Charles, Tammy Daybell, JJ, Tylee, and Kay Woodcock were all "dark."
Later, Lori also told Melanie she believed JJ was possessed and had an evil spirit in him.
He was climbing on counters and was physically aggressive, according to Lori.
Melanie testified that she has experience with autistic children and what she saw, JJ was a normal 7-year-old boy.
Melanie was asked about how Chad and Lori asked her to tell police JJ was with her in Arizona.
Lori told Melanie the police were dark. Kay, Lori’s dad and her brother (Adam Cox) were also dark. Lori said JJ’s life was in danger and Kay was trying to kidnap him. Melanie wasn’t sure what to believe. Says she was in shock and perplexed and didn't know what to do.
Shortly after, Melanie called police to admit she didn't have JJ. She called Chad and Lori to confront them about JJ and ask if he was okay.
She recorded that phone call and it was played in the courtroom Thursday.
When Melanie asks Lori if JJ is safe, she responds, "He is safe and happy."
She would never tell Melanie where he was but did say, "I know exactly where JJ is. He is safe and fine."
After Melanie furthered questioned some of Lori's behavior, Lori told her, "You know me, Mel. This sounds like you have been influenced by somebody dark and obey dark things.”
Testimony in the case will continue on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.