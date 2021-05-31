Memorial Day Ceremony Held for Those that Gave the Ultimate Sacrifice

The ‘Am Vets’ held a Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday.
The ceremony was held at the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building in Pocatello.
‘Am Vet’ Honor Guard Miguel Dominic says the ceremony was to honor the men and women who were killed in battle.
At the ceremony they raised the flag and lowered it to half mass as a tribute to those who lost their lives.
“Because it pays tribute to those that have died and I served in Iraq and I’ve seen firsthand, you know what that does to people and it’s something that hits close to home and for every veteran, for those that didn’t make it home, this is our way to thank them, you know for them making the ultimate sacrifice,” says Miguel Dominic, Am Vets Honor Guard Commander.
Last year the ceremony was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
