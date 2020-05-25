Every year the soccer field at Century High School in Pocatello is transformed into a massive memorial for the American men and women who've died fighting against terrorism since 2001. With the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers erected a modified monument for the 2020 holiday.
Tim Cowden from Pocatello POW*MIA says, "We need to remember, and we need to have respect for what they have done."
This Memorial Day weekend, observers remembered and respected those who've given their lives. However, the way they did it was different.
Idaho Field of Heroes committee member Hiedi Young says, "It's been a rough year and it's been hard. It's been a hard decision not to have all of those crosses with us."
While hundreds of people still visited the temporary monument during the holiday weekend, the Idaho Field of Heroes memorial had to downsize.
Normally the field would be filled with more than 7,000 crosses (and stars of David). However, this year because of the pandemic it's been narrowed down to 97 and each one of those represents an Idahoan who gave his or her life for the country.
The scaled-down memorial allowed volunteers and visitors to comply with social-distancing guidelines. While not every service man and woman was physically represented on the field, they are still remembered.
Cowden says, "These people are not forgotten and they never will be."
Along with remembering the ultimate sacrifice of nearly 100 fellow Idahoans, the memorial also recognized Medal of Honor recipients from the Gem State.
The Field of Heroes closes to the public at the end of Memorial Day, but the committee is already thinking about next year. Young says, "God willing we're going to be back to regular next year; 2020 will be behind us, and we'll be moving on to better things."
Monday morning volunteers will remove the memorial and carefully save all the components for next year.
