June is recognized as Men's Health Month and it's important to take your health seriously on a daily basis.
A recent study discovered that due to COVID-19, many people have either skipped or rescheduled a doctor's appointment within the past few months.
Stay-at-home orders and gym closures have not made it easier to get fit, which is a highlight of Men's Health Month.
Experts recommended setting a specific day or time of at least 30 minutes three times per week where you go out of your way to do some form of physical activity.
Men are at a much higher risk for heart attack and stroke than women.
In fact, men are likely to experience them 10 years earlier which is why you should track your blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol to ensure you live longer.
Ultimately, you must eat better to improve your entire well-being.
Dr. Ron Larsen, Medical Director, Optum Idaho said, "In Idaho, we're really good at meat and potatoes but we're not so good about fruits and vegetables, and so this month we're talking about half of your plate during a meal should be fruits and vegetables. You just think of it that way to be healthier."
The most important thing that you can do is to stay on top of your visits to your primary healthcare doctor and not put them off.
This gives you a baseline so if a level in your body is off from the last visit, such as your blood sugar, the doctor would be able to know.
