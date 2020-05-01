The month of May is recognized as Mental Health Awareness month.
While the COVID-19 crisis has impacted the mental health of many, it was still a prominent issue prior to the crisis nationwide.
Nearly 1 in 5 Americans deal with mental illness and there are over 40 million adults that have an anxiety disorder across the United States.
Experts say if you are dealing with a mental health crisis or disorder, it's important to get help.
Donald Rogers, Community Outreach Director, The Recovery Village Cherry Hill said, "I think it's extremely important to address any mental health issue considering the risks in place, specifically with any major depressive disorder, anxiety disorder you want to make sure you're getting the treatment you need to help stabilize and support yourself."
If you or anyone you know is dealing with a mental health issue, the recovery village has locations nationwide.
For more information visit: https://www.therecoveryvillage.com/drug-addiction/news/covid-unemployment-abuse/ or call 888-REHAB-NOW (888-734-2266).
