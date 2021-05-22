This week, first responders, military, and other community leaders have the opportunity to learn about how to stop and deal with suicides and community building.
From May 24 to May 28, trainings will include applied suicide intervention skills, mental health and wellness training, building stronger communities, and suicide prevention training.
All events will take place in Idaho Falls at the Idaho Falls American Legion Hall.
