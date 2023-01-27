An update on the Michael Vaughan investigation.
The Fruitland Police Department says they continue to investigate the abduction of 5-year-old Michael Vaughan.
Investigators are working to validate information and follow up on new information they have received, as a result of the last press conference.
During the search warrant at 1102 Redwing, investigators recovered several pieces of evidence.
Some of those pieces have been sent to a private DNA lab for further testing.
Tips can be sent to the Fruitland Police Department at 208-452-3110.
