Micron Technology employees made a big donation to the Idaho Foodbank for the holiday season.
Employees donated 1,684 turkeys and 827 hams, which will help bring food to more than 2,500 households in need for the holidays.
This is the 19th consecutive year Micron has donated to the Idaho Foodbank.
“Micron is a longtime partner of the Idaho Foodbank. Their generosity this year, particularly in the face of a global pandemic, is reassuring and heartening,” said Karen Vauk, president and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank. “This annual tradition is especially inspiring as the employees participate with the sole intention to ensure that neighbors in need have an opportunity to celebrate Thanksgiving with a special meal.
