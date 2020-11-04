Middle School Custodian Gets Award for Life Saving Efforts

POCATELLO, IDAHO–Mr. Denny Carlson is the recipient of the Employee-of-the-Month P.I.E.S Award for the month of October for his life-saving efforts on the job. Mr. Carlson is the custodian at Irving Middle School. Mr. Carlsen continually goes above and beyond to support learners at Irving Middle School. Most recently, his quick thinking and responsive efforts ensured the safety and well-being of an IMS learner who was choking at lunch. According to IMS officials, a learner started choking at lunch and Mr. Carlsen rushed immediately to his aid to perform the Heimlich Maneuver. Mr. Carlsen is truly a life saver. The learner did not require any medical treatment.
The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25’s Employee-of-the-Month P.I.E.S. award recognizes employees who Positively Influence Educational Success. The award is for employees who go above and beyond in that effort. The monthly award is sponsored by ISU Credit Union. He was nominated for the award by two community members, Ms. Kim Larsen and Ms. Chantel Chacon, as well as the school’s administrative staff.
PCSD 25 administration recognized Mr. Carlsen for his heroic efforts among his colleagues at an Irving staff meeting, where Principal Amy Bowie described the importance of Denny’s ability to create relationships with some of the school’s most at-risk learners.
“Denny not only takes pride in the maintenance of the school building and the school grounds, but he reaches out as a mentor to many of our learners as he provides them the opportunity to assist him in the cafeteria,” said Irving Middle School Principal, Amy Bowie. “He builds positive relationships with them and encourages their efforts.”
Mr. Carlsen was also recognized at a Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday, October 20, where he received a $50 gift card courtesy of ISU Credit Union, the District’s educational partner for this award.
(0) comments
