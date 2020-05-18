Health insurance is a necessity, but millions of Americans either don't have it or will lose it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A recently study revealed that over 27 million Americans do not have health insurance, and another 30 million may lose it due to being laid off from their job as a result of COVID-19.
States with the highest uninsured rate are Texas and Oklahoma, while Massachusetts and Vermont have the highest insured rate.
The highest age group across the United States who remain uninsured are millennials aged from 26 to 34 which is mainly due to a change in the mandate to the Affordable Care Act.
Matt Zajechowski, Content Strategist, Digital Third Coast said, "Many younger people didn't enroll in their health insurance plans because they didn't want to pay the premiums and they were no longer going to be hit with a fine that was in place previously and so a lot of younger Americans simply don't think that they're going to get sick so many of them have chosen not to re-enroll in their health insurance plan."
Idaho ranked 8th across the nation with 11% of residents not having health insurance, which equates to just over 190,000 residents.
You can find the full study here: https://www.harmonyhit.com/data-reveals-number-of-uninsured-americans-in-every-state/
