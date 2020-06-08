As stage four of Governor Little's Idaho Rebounds plan nears, many outdoor attractions are opening up to visitors again; but they will look different this time around.
Minnetonka cave,a limestone cave located by Bear Lake in southeast Idaho, is one of many attractions with new rules being set in place.
Sarah Wheeler, Public Affairs Officer at the Caribou Targhee National Forest, mentioned how it'll be different.
"This year it's going to be 'first come, first serve' basis and due to some of the tightness in the cave we're limiting it down to groups of 9 plus the tour guide. And so people will probably see smaller groups."
Another big change is that tours will be on a 'first come, first serve' basis, as reservations will no longer be offered.
Other changes included will be wearing a face mask while in the caves and children under the age of two are restricted from tours per CDC guidelines.
The masks are not only for our safety but to also protect the caves.
Sarah explains how the masks protect the caves, "We want to keep those bat populations safe and if masks are the way to do it then that's what we're going to do."
Ensuring that our resources stay open and available for everyone to appreciate.
