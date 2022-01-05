Miss Idaho Returns from Miss America Pageant

Miss Idaho is back from the Miss America pageant.
Reining Miss Idaho, Ayriss Torres returned home from the 100th Miss American pageant that she competed in last month.
Ayriss got a $3,000 dollar scholarship from the Miss America organization.
She was at the pageant for 10 days rehearsing for it.
Her talent was clogging and her social impact initiative was the 'Equity Project' which is an organization and podcase she created that gives basic financial instruction for those that need or want it.
While at the pageant, she had a 10 minute interview with a panel of judges and a two minute on-stage interview.
Ayriss says it was a life-changing experience for her and now she has a friend in all 50 states.
"We all have such a strong bond, I got to bring that home with me and also a sense of I'm proud of myself. I'm someone who has always been hard on myself my entire life and I've never really allowed myself to own any of my successes, no matter the size, so it was really cool after preliminary competition, after my interview, after talent, being like, wow, that was me and I did it for myself," says Miss Idaho, Ayriss Torres.
Ayriss was crowned Miss Idaho last June and will give away her title this upcoming June.
