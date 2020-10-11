From the small town of Preston, Idaho, Kallie Peck didn't think she would find herself in the position of being Miss Idaho Teen USA.
But here she is.
Kallie started her run this past June. And only had two-and-half months to prepare for the statewide competition.
Although peck said she wasn't 100 percent ready, she found a way to win.
Kallie said that being able to represent Idaho makes her excited and says it's an honor to represent the Gem State.
"It is such an honor to represent the amazing state of Idaho and I'm very excited. You know it gives me a boost of confidence to know that I'm doing this, and I'm ready for it," said Peck.
