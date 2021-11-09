A Miss America send-off party will be held for our local Miss Idaho this weekend.
The reigning Miss Idaho 2021, Ayriss Torres, will be leaving in less than a month to compete in the Miss America Pageant in Connecticut.
Born and raised in Pocatello, Ayriss is also a full-time loan officer and a member of the U.S. Army Reserve.
Her social impact initiative is financial education, and she is forming her own organization called Equity Project.
"I think it's huge that we as Americans can pass that along from generation to generation so we can close those wealth gaps that affect our communities,” explains Torres, “so I'm very excited to be able to give even the basic financial instruction on credit, on saving money, on investing, so hopefully we can make our future's brighter and our children's futures brighter as well."
Her send-off event is Saturday at the Odd Fellows Lodge in Pocatello from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The Miss America Pageant will be held on December 16.
