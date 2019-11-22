Update
At 9:44 p.m. Idaho Falls Police announced Anthony Hibbs has been found and is safe. Investigators received a tip from someone who saw the story on the news or social media. No details were provided on where Hibbs was found.
Original Story
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing Idaho Falls teen.
Anthony Hibbs is 16-years-old and is severely autistic, but is verbal.
He has shaggy brown hair, brown eyes, is six feet tall and 100 pounds.
He is wearing blue jeans, a gray and black coat or blue and green checker patterned jacket, grey Nike shoes, and has a neon orange backpack.
He was reported missing from the 800 block of MAPLEWOOD Drive, near Idaho Falls High School.
Members of the public are asked to please check their properties, backyards, homes, campers, etc. for Anthony.
If you see him, you are asked to call the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200 or 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.