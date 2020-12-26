An Idaho family is safe at home after being reported missing on Christmas Day.
Marcus Wrector, Minday Taylor-Wray, 13-year-old Ambria, and their dog Scout were last seen in a Chevy Silverado on Highway 21. They were planning on going sledding at Lucky Peak Reservoir. According to the Boise County Sheriff’s Office, that they were expected to return to Caldwell by 3:00 p.m. on Friday.
An alert was sent to Ada County, Boise County, Valley County, and Idaho State Police for assistance.
Saturday at 11:00 a.m., the Boise County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page that the family has been found save and have headed home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.